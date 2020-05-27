Family of 14-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped by three men at Agona-Ahanta in the Western Region, have expressed their displeasure at the release of the perpetrators by the police in the area.

The release of the perpetrators, according to the family, was due to the fact that the police officer leading investigations in the alleged gang-rape, allegedly insisted that the matter be settled at home between the girl’s family and the three men who perpetrated the act.

But the family disagrees and is agitating for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

Father of the girl, Mr Richard Quaicoo, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday, expressed worry at the insistence of police officers in charge of the case for the issue to be settled at home rather than in the court of law.

My daughter was raped by three young men and after we reported the incident to the Police, the boys were arrested and my daughter was admitted for five days at a health facility in the community. But I later got to hear that the young men had been released and that the police officers are insisting that the case be settled out of court. And with how they are handling the issue, it looks like they don’t want to go ahead with the case anymore, he said.

We don’t want the matter to be settled at home. We want the suspects to be dealt with according to the law, he added.

A class six pupil, was allegedly lured and raped by three men continuously for three days at Agona-Ahanta in the Western region.

The three men, who allegedly perpetrated the crime, were arrested by the police and kept in custody but later released some few days after their arrest.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old victim, who was hospitalised, has been discharged from the hospital and is currently responding to treatment at home.

