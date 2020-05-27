Two farmers who are yet to be identified have beaten to pulp, a 32-year-old forest guard with the Sefwi Juaboso District in the Western North region.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the incident occurred at Sefwi Proso when the guard identified as Francis Owusu confronted the duo who had invaded the forest.

Victim, Francis Owusu

Mr Owusu said the suspects attacked him after he threatened to report them to authorities.

Mr Owusu on admission at the Juaboso hospital

The case has been reported to the Juaboso Police with investigations underway and a manhunt launched to fish out the suspects.