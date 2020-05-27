Today has started on an interesting note for some netizens who are all excited by a thread of rapper Sarkodie’s throwback photos which has since hit social media.

The photos tell the story of Sarkodie’s growth story from when he was a toddler to his current state, forcing many people to appreciate the rapper even more.

The most intriguing photo that has garnered a lot of comments is that which details his early stages, a photo that could easily be mistaken for his daughter, Titi.

“The resemblance is dangerous”, is one of the comments that top the Twitter trends.

View thread below:

Rare photo of Sarkodie as a toddler

Sarkodie’s childhood photo looking like Titi

Throwback photo of Sarkodie in his teens

Throwback photo of Sarkodie in the prime of his music career

