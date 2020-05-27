Stonebwoy has condemned views that his friendship with his former rival Shatta Wale is a treat only for the cameras.

According to him, their rivalry had affected their fan bases in many areas across the country, hence they chose the best path they could for them.

“When they saw me and Shatta come out to make peace, it was not for the camera (but) for the people. It was for the fight that was happening in the ghettos.

“Some Shatta and Bhim fans couldn’t go through some places, so we chose the best (thing) we can do and not lead them astray,” Stonebwoy said on ‘U Sey Wetin’ on Hitz FM.

The ‘Run Go’ hitmaker said that he is not one to go through such an incident to use it as hype or play with people’s feelings.

He told Da Don, host of the show, that he knows such kind of child’s play comes with consequences he does not want to deal with especially when their followers look to them as role models.

“The beef between Shatta and I was never planned, I will never mislead anybody to create some kind of hype over that type of stuff…so that somebody will sit at home and feel like we are playing with their hearts,” he added.

Stonebwoy said although he and Shatta Wale may not be the best of friends now, he is certain their relationship will grow.

He added that he does not appreciate some people ridiculing the efforts he and Shatta Wale are making to ensure that there is peace, always.

“We laid down our egos and made peace for our sake, by doing so we have taught them that there is one unifier which is peace,” he said.