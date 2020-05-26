Benjamin Otchere, the tenant brutally gunned down by his ‘landlord’ at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region, had two children, Reverend Grace Adusei, auntie to the deceased has exclusively told Adomonline.com.

Reverend Grace, however failed to disclose the gender and ages of the children.

She also disclosed that mother of the deceased is unable to fend for herself due to her old age and that it was the son who catered for her.

What to even eat is difficult for the mother; he was responsible for the mother’s upkeep and now that he is no more, who would provide for her and his two children, she asked.

The deceased, 31-year-old Benjamin Otchere was shot multiple times by his landlord, Victor Kankam who demanded that he quits his property on the expiration of their tenancy agreement.

He allegedly shot Bright four times in the chest, abdomen and other parts of his body, killing him instantly.

Watch the video below for more of what Rev Grace had to say: