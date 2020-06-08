The Abeka District Court has remanded landlord Victor Steve Nana Kankam, who allegedly shot and killed his tenant, Benjamin Okyere at Ofankor Spot M to two weeks in prison custody.

This order came when the court, presided over by Her Worship, Mrs Adwoa Akyaamaa Ofosu, sat on the case on Monday, June 8, 2020.

According to her worship, Mrs Ofosu, the suspect would from now on not appear in court despite the fact that the case would be continued as it has been adjourned to June 22, 2020.

The suspect was initially remanded into police custody to enable COVID-19 test to be conducted while also allowing police more time to investigate the issue.

The test has since not been conducted because the case has been taken over by the regional police command.

This was said to be an order from the Chief Justice following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, family members of the deceased say they suspect foul play.

“We do not agree with the decision of the court, we believe there is a grand scheme to make the case a foolish case,” a family said.

“The gods will deal with persons trying to cover up the truth in this case,” another family member cursed.

Meanwhile, lawyer for the suspect, Paul Assibi Abariga, says the suspect has since regretted his action and the police is conducting a forensic test on the murder weapon.

It would be recalled that a landlord allegedly shot his tenant four times killing him instantly over the late tenant’s refusal to move out of his two-bedroom apartment following the expiration of his rent.