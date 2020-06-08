Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, has showed off her hot body curves in a new video.

She posted the video with the caption “Am I looking okay for this meeting??? which seeks to tell that she was getting ready for a meeting.

READ ALSO:

Her short video received a lot of reactions from fans and followers, many of who showed admiration for her beauty and look.

Many have also suggested that they were crushing on Delay Show presenter.

Below is her post: