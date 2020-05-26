Parliament has denied reports that two of its members and 13 staff of the House have tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, said the reports are false and that results of coronavirus tests conducted on the MPs and staff have not been received.

This comes after media reports claim results have been released and two MPs and other staff have tested positive for the disease.

ALSO READ

She urged the public to ignore such false reports.

Below is the full statement: