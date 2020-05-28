Two Fulham players are among three individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing for Championship clubs.

Across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 1,030 players and staff were tested.

It comes after two people at Hull were confirmed to have the virus on Sunday after the previous round of testing.

Championship clubs were allowed to return to non-contact training on Monday – the first step towards the potential resumption of the season.

Both Fulham players will remain unnamed because of medical confidentiality and are self-isolating in line with English Football League and government guidance.

It is not known which club has the third positive test, or whether they are a player of member of staff.

However, Hull have confirmed they have no new positive cases.

No Championship matches have been played since 8 March, with the season suspended five days later.

There has been no specific date set for a resumption, although the EFL said in a statement last week that Championship clubs have “indicated that it is their wish to play on and conclude the season”.