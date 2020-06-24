There are some people who were supposed to marry before it started… they are waiting for it to end. If I were you, I will say Bishop, whether there are 20 guests or less, the issue is I want to marry, leader and founder of Perez Chapel International told his congregants in Ghana.

According to Bishop Charles Agyinasare, there is no need to wait for Coronavirus to end before you tie the knot to the person you love, he said in a new video sighted by Adomonline.com.

For a man of God who says Coronavirus is a satanic agenda instigated to stop churchgoers, he believes it is apt to have couples saying vows to each other amid the pandemic – irrespective the number of guests they want to have at the ceremony.

READ ALSO

Watch the video above.