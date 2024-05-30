Ghanaian massage therapist, Chelsea Owusu is set to make history with an extraordinary challenge: the longest massage marathon on different individuals.

This ambitious event, dubbed the “Massage-A-Thon,” is scheduled to take place from June 14th to June 17th, 2024.

Chelsea Ansah is poised to become the first in Ghana to attempt this remarkable record.

The Massage-A-Thon aims for a gruelling 120-hour continuous massage session with over 700 individuals, with each hour dedicated to different individuals to showcase Chelsea’s stamina, skill, and commitment to promoting holistic wellness.

Chelsea’s attempt to break the current world record not only highlights her expertise but also brings attention to the therapeutic benefits of massage therapy.

This landmark event is expected to attract significant attention from wellness enthusiasts, media, and the public.

Meanwhile, Nigerian masseuse, Joyce Ijeoma, last year attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the longest massage on different individuals.

After fainting during the Instagram live-streaming of her 72-hour massage-a-thon challenge, she suspended her attempt.

Interestingly, a South African, Alastair Galpin, holds the closest similar record to Ijeoma.

In 2015, Galpin set the record for GWR’s longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

