Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablawa is pushing for public disclosure of coronavirus status of legislators.

In his view, naming the MPs who test positive will help in removing the stigma associated with the disease.

“There should be nothing to hide. Let us lead by example and in a way that avoids entrenching stigmatization which is becoming a major challenge in the national coronavirus response,”he wrote on his Facebook wall.

