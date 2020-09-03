The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the country’s active Covid-19 cases have significantly dropped to 856.

According to the GHS, Ghana has also recorded some 55 new cases to push the nation’s case count to 44,713.

The Director-General for GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, who revealed this at the weekly update session at the Ministry of Information, added that out of the total case count 43,557 people have recovered or discharged.

Breaking the figure down, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the new cases were recorded in 15 districts within four regions.

“Eastern Region led with 21 new cases, from three districts. Greater Accra is the second with a reported case of 20 from five districts. Bono East also reported eight cases from two districts with Ashanti Region reporting six new cases in five districts.”

The Service further clarified that out of the 12 regions that did not report any new case under the current review, Upper West, Upper East, North East, and Savannah Regions remain the only ones with no active cases.

“This means that these four regions have nobody there with the virus. The infected people may have recovered or been discharged,” he explained.

While urging the public not to be complacent about the development and still continue to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols, the Director-General also stressed on the current stance by government to stop the mass testing of people for the virus.

“The number of people we test now depends on the policy and the policy is that people show symptoms and their contacts before being tested. We have moved away from the mass testing that we were doing to assess community spread, he said.

Meanwhile, the current death toll is 280, representing about 0.62% of the fatality rate.