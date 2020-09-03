The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamf, has announced his intention to tie the knot in 2021.

This, he stated, is to celebrate the gargantuan re-election of former President John Mahama after the December general election.

“I will get married in 2021; it will be a victory wedding,” he stated on Accra-based Neat FM.

However, Mr Gyamfi, who was very certain about the date, said he is still waiting on God for his missing rib.

The father of a nine-year-old boy, in response to who his wife-to be is, said “God will provide”.

Mr Gyamfi, however, dispelled rumours that his fiancée is a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.