The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamf, has announced his intention to tie the knot in 2021.
This, he stated, is to celebrate the gargantuan re-election of former President John Mahama after the December general election.
“I will get married in 2021; it will be a victory wedding,” he stated on Accra-based Neat FM.
However, Mr Gyamfi, who was very certain about the date, said he is still waiting on God for his missing rib.
The father of a nine-year-old boy, in response to who his wife-to be is, said “God will provide”.
Mr Gyamfi, however, dispelled rumours that his fiancée is a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.