Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’, has flaunted his wealth.

Chairman Wontumi has, over the years, been trolled for his funny style of speaking English despite his wealth and power.

However, the controversial politician who seems unperturbed has, on various occasions, argued that wealth was more important.

During a radio discussion on his Kumasi-based Wontumi radio, he pulled out bars of gold from a waist bag he brought to the studio.

Witnesses, who expressed mixed reactions, hailed him and tagged him as a ‘show boy.”

Excited about the unceasing accolades, Wontumi was encouraged to pull out more bars of Gold.

Watch the video below: