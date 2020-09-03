National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Deputy National Organiser, Chief Biney, has been spotted dancing with his wife, Afia Akoto.

This was during the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre’s plush birthday party.

They were spotted showing off wild dance moves with Ayigbe Edem’s ‘Toto’ track in white outfits.

The party guests, who were elated by their dance skills, hailed the duo with some joining the dance.

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty shared the video on her Instagram page.

The marriage of the duo became the talk of the town in February 2020, due to their NDC and New Patriotic Party political affiliations.

But that did not stop them and they got married at a beautiful ceremony.

Watch the video below: