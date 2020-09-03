Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana and Head of the Youth Bridge Research Institute, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has responded to Veteran Ghanaian journalist and politician, Elizabeth Ohene, for taking a swipe at Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ghana for their inability to take criticisms.

According to the respected journalist, while CSOs consider criticising governments as a democratic duty, they fail to accept that other players in the democratic space also have the mandate to point out their wrongs to them.

“I can’t understand why it is okay for them to point out what they believe to be wrong and yet, someone pointing out what they might have gotten wrong is supposed to mean you don’t want them to exist,” part of her write-up said.

But Prof Gyampo has described the introductory part of Miss Ohene’s piece as quite unfortunate.

To Prof Gyampo, the CSOs are actually on course, performing their roles required of them.

“A simple reading and literature scan of the role of CSOs and the state of current thinking in the area, in any democracy, will show that CSOs are actually on course, performing their roles required of them,” he posted on his Facebook post.

