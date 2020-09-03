A man, whose wife buried their newborn baby at Ajumako Ebowkurase of the Central region, has recounted how the incident happened.

According to him, the wife aged, 28, was seven-months pregnant but came home one day bleeding that she had lost the pregnancy.

“I was taking her to the farm because of her situation and on that fateful day, after about 30 minutes I left the house, I saw someone walk up to me so I stood quietly to observe who it was.

“She called out my name several times but I didn’t respond till she turned around and saw me to tell me what had happened,” he told Atinka FM.

According to the 37-year-old man, identified as Wofa Yaw, he tried everything possible to get her to speak the truth but to no avail.

“I wasn’t clear in my mind and she wasn’t coherent in her communication so I confided in a close associate to help me get to the bottom of the issue,” he added.

ALSO READ:

He said he managed to convince his wife to take him to where the incident happened.

“We went roaming round the farm but she still could not locate the exact place but after news of a new baby dumped by an unknown person went viral in the area, I suspected it could be her,” he said amid tears.

However, he was convinced their daily hardships in fending for their children might have pushed her to commit the act.

“We have been married for 15 years with seven children, with the new baby going to be our 8th and last. I agree that feeding our kids has not been easy over the past years, but I do my best that they do not go hungry,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the woman is in police custody with investigations ongoing and the baby at an orphanage home.