Kumasi-based gospel musician and pianist, Samuel Opoku, with stage name Brother Sammy, has made a shocking revelation about how a top gospel musician had his career brought on its knees through the actions of a colleague.

He revealed on Kumasi-based Angel FM that the musician in question, who was one of the prominent names in the country as far as gospel music is concerned, is struggling now following a prophetic slap he received from gospel singer Cecilia Marfo.

“I know one big gospel artiste who cannot even write a single song after that person was slapped by Cecilia Marfo,” he revealed.

Asked by the host if it was not just a joke, he insisted: “I will not mention the person’s name but that person told me that receiving slap from Cecilia Marfo ended his career and talent as a gospel musician.”

Brother Sammy disclosed that Miss Marfo’s actions against gospel artistes are preventing people from joining the gospel industry.

“I don’t have any grudge against Cecilia Marfo but I hate her action towards gospel artistes and the industry. I will feature Cecilia Marfo if Holy Spirit directs her to do a song with me,” he said.