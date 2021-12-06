The National Operations Highway Patrol team has arrested six men for their alleged involvement in an illegal AK 47 rifle transaction.

The first suspect, Alhassan Jama, was arrested near Osino in the Eastern Region during a police stop-and-search operation.

The AK 47 with 12 rounds of ammunition was found hidden in his travelling bag on board an Accra-Bawku Yutoun bus.

An intelligence-led operation later led to the arrest of five more suspects; Bashiru Salifu, Kassin Aninga, Mohammed Asako, Salifu James, and Ibrahim Mohammed for their involvement in the illegal arms transaction.

All six suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting with investigations, a police statement said.

READ ALSO

Find below police statement and photos of the suspects: