A 43-year-old woman, identified as Lilian Dedjoe, has met her death after allegedly slipping and falling off the stairs of her East Legon home.

Confirming the incident to Adom News, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge, said statements from the deceased’s husband suggested he was asleep when the incident occurred.

She added that Prince Charles Dedjoe said he was awoken by the screams of his wife, and with the assistance of their child, she was transported to the hospital.

The wife is said to have been confirmed dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital.

In an unexpected twist, the wife’s family is suspecting foul play, insisting she succumbed to injuries from domestic abuse.

DSP Tenge said the family showed a video of their battered daughter as proof that she reported an abuse a day before her death.

As part of investigations, an autopsy has been requested to confirm or refute murder allegation.

Meanwhile, Mr Dedjoe has been arrested and put before the Madina District Magistrate Court to prove his innocence.