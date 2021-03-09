A 16-year-old mother of four has been lashed in public for getting pregnant as a result of her ‘extra-marital activities’.

A witness, who shared footage of the incident, said the young mother was caught in the act having an illicit affair with another resident despite cohabiting with her baby daddy.

It is said that she sneaked out of her matrimonial home to sleepover at her lover’s place, but she was not lucky this time because her partner was notified about her nefarious activities.

The patient baby daddy is said to have reported the matter to the community leaders, but the unidentified teen mother rained insults rather than apologise for her actions.

It was then that the witness said she revealed that her baby daddy had been taking care of children that aren’t biologically his.

Despite carrying her fifth child, the residents, who felt empathy for the baby daddy, descended on the teen mother and gave her the beatings of her life.

She was subsequently paraded in the community to disgrace her, but the thick-skinned lady was unperturbed.

