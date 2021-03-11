A video of Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong‘s younger brother has popped up on social media.

Though Miss Buduong has tried hard to keep the brother out of the media space, he was spotted at the former’s surprise birthday party.

This was on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in her house.

In the video, the young man kept taking his face away from the camera.

However, he managed to say a lovely message to the birthday girl who was spotted in a white outfit.

He testified of his undying love for her and also prayed for God’s blessings upon her.

In the spur of the moment, she screamed: “Eeeeei,” a reaction to the brother’s message which stirred laughter among the persons present.

Watch the video below: