Actress and video vixen, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, has served fans with breathtaking photos to mark her birthday.

Miss Boduong, who turns 31 today, March 10, 2021, did not disappoint her fans and followers.

Mo, as she is popularly referred to, took to her Instagram page to splash Cinderella-themed photo to mark the milestone.

Posting the photos, she penned a lovely message to eulogise herself on how far she had come in life.

Recounting her low and high moments in life, she added she was proud of the growth that had taken place.

It all feels like a dream BUT God has been good to me. As I celebrate my Life, I truly appreciate the Princess my Parents have raised.

Cheers 🥂to always Living Life on my Own Terms, Celebrating My Successes, breaking the rules and Learning from my Failures. My Own Castle, My Own Rules, My Own Elegance. Soo proud of myself and my growth.

The PRINCESS in me has finally found her Glass shoe.🎉💝🎂🎈🎉🎉🎈🎂🎉🎈happy birthday to me 🎂🙏🎉Pisces season🎀.

Miss Boudong’s post has attracted compliments and goodwill messages from fans and followers who cannot keep calm over her photos.