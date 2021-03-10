Single mother, Sarah Mohammed, has revealed that after living with a lesbian for a few months, she is now attracted to lesbian porn movies and admires them though she does not practice.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, she said while staying together, her friend would sometimes touch her inappropriately and put anklets on her ankle.

”She had no place to stay so I let her into my home. We were friends since childhood so I knew her though friends told me about her newly found identity.

READ ALSO:

“But sometimes she would touch my breasts while I sleep and kiss my neck too. I told her to stop but she didn’t listen. That was when I realised that she is a lesbian,” she disclosed.

According to her, she drove her out eventually because she felt it was ’demonic.’ However, she said she likes to watch lesbian porn movies and admires lesbians now though she does not practice what she watches.

”She left about a year ago and since then I go home and it’s lesbian porn that I watch. Also, I like their character but I’m praying about it because I know it’s demonic, ” she said.