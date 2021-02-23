Black Queens of Ghana striker Priscilla Adubea has said that being a lesbian as a footballer is a choice.

Lesbianism is believed to be among female players in the country but Adubea, who plays for Spanish side, Sporting de Huelva, revealed that she has a boyfriend and will be very happy to be married after her football career.

She said she cannot condemn or praise female footballers who are lesbians because it is a lifestyle so no one can force it on people or stop them from practicing.

Speaking on Adom TV, she said that female footballers are mostly accused of being lesbians because of the way they dress.

“People are practicing lesbianism but are not tagged because they are not footballers,’’ she disclosed.

The former Ampem Darkoa star alleged that most Ghanaians do not respect female players because of the accusation leveled against them in their field.

Reacting to whether some colleagues in the female national team practice it she could not confirm or deny it.

“If someone in the team is a lesbian and she doesn’t tell you, you wouldn’t know,’’ she said.

She revealed that most female players have boyfriends and explained that one female player in her team has given birth.

She added that as a footballer “if you meet a man who understands your career and is willing to support you, it is the best.”

The issue of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer and Intersex has become rife and dominated radio and TV discussions ever since an office was opened in the country.