Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia

Second Lady Samira Bawumia never goes wrong with fashion.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday.

In attendance were individuals, including Members of Parliament (MPs) and members of the Diplomatic Corps among other dignitaries.

READ ALSO:

Aside the main business, the fashion side of such an event cannot be ignored.

While the President, the Vice President and MPs stunned us with impeccable attires for the day, we got our eyes stuck on the Second Lady, Mrs Bawumia.

Check out some of the pictures below:

May be an image of one or more people, people standing and indoor
May be an image of 2 people, people standing and outdoors
May be an image of one or more people and people standing
May be an image of one or more people, people standing and outdoors
May be an image of 1 person, sitting, standing and indoor
May be an image of one or more people, people standing and indoor
May be an image of 1 person, standing and indoor
May be an image of one or more people, people standing and indoorMay be an image of 2 people, people standing and indoor
May be an image of 1 person, sitting and indoor
May be an image of 1 person, standing and indoor
May be an image of 1 person, standing and indoor