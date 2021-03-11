One of the daughters of candid Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, Anthonel, has wowed social media with her photos and profile.

The beautiful daughter of the legislator did not indicate her age but touted herself as the female lookalike of her dad.

She revealed some facts about herself as a way to introduce her personality to the rest of the world.

Among other things, she revealed that she loves to model, is a lover of seafood, and also has developed the hobby of crocheting.

After posting lovely photos and videos of herself, she captioned them:

“Akwaaba Everyone!! My name is Anthonel (pronounced Anthony + Nell at the end), the female look-alike of Kennedy Agyapong. On this beautiful day, I’ll be sharing 10 facts about myself❣️:

1. I absolutely love love LOVE to work out! I am obsessed with anything fitness (nutritional eating, new workouts, workout clothes etc).

2. I am pescatarian (seafood replaces meat in my diet) and have been for almost five years!

3. Another love I have on the same level of working out is reading! My favourite genre a book focusing on positive thinking and manifestation. I just finished an amazing book called the Secret that I’m adding to my favourites along with the three books in slide 7.

4. My top favourite genre of movies is actually animation. I love watching animation movies and TV cartoons with my little siblings! A big part of me loves children and is a child at heart.

5. My favourite animal is the Elephant! I have elephant figures and art all around my room as they are animals that represent good luck, peace and patience (My two sisters visited Columbia and brought me back a beautiful gold elephant figure that brought me to tears, if that’s not love I don’t know what is).

6. Although I love to travel, I absolutely hate flying! I have a fear of heights (see slide 8 for my last trip to Tulum, Mexico).

7. I am currently a Covid scientist for a lab in Washington, D.C.

8. I am also currently in school completing a post-grad programme to make me a stronger candidate for dental school (see slide 5 for my undergrad graduation).

9. I discovered two new hobbies of mine during quarantine and one of them is clothes crocheting! I’ve made several tops and made a skirt! I am currently working on a new two-piece ( see slide 9 for one of the tops I crocheted).

10. My newest hobby is modeling! It’s developed into a passion that I enjoy getting to express another side of me while meeting talented photographers and recreating amazing concepts! Don’t be surprised if you see me in the next fashion week.”