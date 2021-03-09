Actress Moesha Boduong has taken a new turn by venturing into music production as she teased her fans with her new single dubbed, Diva.

Moesha’s latest move comes as a surprise to many because she is yet to show her music side to Ghanaians.

What she is truly known for is her curvaceous figure hence fans cannot wait to see Moesha holding a microphone to perform.

Moesha Boduong in her Diva music video

The beautiful actress gave out the date of her first release as March 10, 2021.

Posting a snippet of the song on social media, she captioned it: Press play….

Watch the post below:

Meanwhile, Moesha isn’t the first actress to switch it up doing music. Her colleagues Emelia Brobbey and Fella Makafui have equally made a debut onto the music scene.