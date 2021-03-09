Angry traders at the Kumasi Central Market, on Tuesday, forcibly removed barricades erected to bar them from entering the market as a deadline elapsed for them to voluntarily relocate.

The traders have been asked to relocate to satellite markets to pave way for the second phase of the market redevelopment project.

They however claim they were locked out while their goods remained in the market.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly served notice for the traders to vacate the central market for takeoff of the second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project.

Barricades were erected in the market to prevent trading activities at the project site.

READ ALSO:

The traders however claim the KMA failed to make proper arrangements for their relocation.

Traders who claim their goods had been locked up at the market forcefully removed the barricade to start trading.

The KMA made arrangements at the Afia Kobi Market purposely for the traders’ relocation.

The traders however have concerns with the trading space.

A team of police and military personnel has arrived at the market to ensure law and order.