The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) says a significant number of students who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered following a surge in cases early in the year.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said 281 schools recorded a total of 1,709 Covid-19 cases.

He revealed that as of March 7, the active cases stood at 381.

“Looking at the total of over 6,000 schools and the number that has recorded cases means that the schools have done well and we hope they continue to maintain the protocols, to keep the number down.

“Last week we had a few heights in the Volta Region but they were a few schools and that is not as risky as when you have a sporadic spread across many schools,” Dr Kuma-Aboagye said.

The GHS Director-General said that the four regions namely Ahafo, Bono, North East and Upper West have no active cases among students.

Also, the North East Region is the only region that did not record any Covid-19 case in its schools, he added.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye stated that it is important schools continue to follow the Covid-19 protocols to ensure students are protected.

He added that the country will receive more Astrezeneca vaccine by May to ensure people are protected from the virus.

He said that as of March 7, a total of 202,252 persons had been vaccinated.

The Greater Accra Region, he revealed, has vaccinated 128,088 people, the highest number of persons vaccinated in the country.