A thief was just inches away from visiting the grave after receiving intense beatings for stealing during a traders’ protest against the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

The aggrieved traders were demonstrating to kick against a planned demolition of structures they have been using without adequate alternatives.

Barricades installed at the market were destroyed by the protesters as they stormed the restricted sites to demand a halt of construction.

But, their planned exercise was briefly interrupted by the screams of a member who served notice that her phone had been snatched.

The suspected thief was quickly fished out and not spared a beating.

Punches, slaps accompanied by insults rained uncontrollably as the protestors transferred their aggression towards the unfortunate young suspect.

The unidentified suspected thief suffered severe bruises to his face and was rescued by other women who could not stand the sight of the blood gushing from his mouth.

