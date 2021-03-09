President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, to fight illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

The President said during his last address he called for a national discourse on the long-standing issue of illegal small-scale mining in the country.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address to Parliament, President Akufo-Addo said the energetic Damongo Member of Parliament (MP), per his experience, will rapidly facilitate the holding of the national dialogue and will work to build on the progress of his predecessors by enhancing regulation of the sector, which should be anchored on the protection of the environment and on community mining.

To him, although illegal and small-scale mining remains a major problem, his government is determined to fight the menace.

Meanwhile, the Damongo MP has promised to fight galamsey.

His resolve, according to him, is borne out of the specific instructions given him by President.

Mr Jinapor’s focus is, therefore, to reduce the menace which is destroying Ghana’s natural resources to the barest minimum.