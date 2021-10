At least two police officers from the Anti-Robbery Taskforce have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road in the North East Region on Thursday.

The two were part of a five-member team responding to a robbery incident on that stretch.

A statement issued by the police on Thursday said three other officers who were part of the team are in critical condition at a nearby health facility in Walewale.

Below is the police statement:

