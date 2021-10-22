Some police officers in Tamale on Thursday afternoon were attacked as they attempted to rescue a man from being lynched by a mob.

The officers had the windscreen of two of their vehicles being smashed by the angry mob.

The police had to fire warning shots in order to escape.

A group had arrested the man who they accused of threatening a Muslim cleric known as Malam Basha, in a video that had gone viral.

Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga said the Command’s attention was drawn to a mob that had gathered and were threatening to lynch someone around the Kalanda Park area.

He added that the information they had pointed to the suggestion that the person was being held close to a mosque.

Upon further probe, the police said they found that the man was someone who had dared a cleric, challenging him to come and burn his traditional worshipping idols if indeed he was spiritually powerful but some people were not happy with his utterances, leading to the development.

