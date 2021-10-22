A Nigerian graduate from the Benue State University, Miss Joy Onoh has been allegedly raped to death in Makurdi while delivering goods to prospective buyers in the town.

Media reports suggest the young lady who graduated from the University early March this year, went missing on Tuesday after she was called by a prospective customer to deliver cloth at the Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate in the North Bank area of Makurdi town.

Miss Onoh, who was popularly called ‘Pastor’ because of her chaste lifestyle, engaged herself in the clothing business while waiting to be mobilized for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC’s one-year compulsory service.

According to sources who spoke to the media, the deceased’s lifeless body was recovered in a bush a day after she was declared missing.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Catherin Anene who confirmed the development to newsmen in Makurdi, said the body was recovered by the police during a search following an alarm raised by the deceased’s family member.

She said, “on October 20, at about 7 am, a corpse of a young lady was recovered but before then, a case of missing young lady was reported. The family reported that she had gone out to deliver clothes. So the police started the search.

“On 20th October 2021, at about 7 am, the corpse of the young lady was discovered in a nearby bush at Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate, North Bank.

“Her name is Joy Onoh of behind Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ, House. The corpse has been deposited for autopsy. For now, we have no explanation for the cause of the death but in due time we will communicate you accordingly.”

ALSO READ: