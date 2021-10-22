A talented student choked to death after participating in a hotdog eating competition.

Madelyn Nicpon, a popular lacrosse player, took part in the off-campus content with friends.

The pupil, 20, attended Tufts University of Massachusetts and was rushed to a Boston hospital after she suddenly started choking and fell unconscious.

She died the next day, Journal News report.

Her university said in a statement: “A native of Suffern, New York, Madie was a biopsychology major, a member of the women’s lacrosse team, and an active member of our community.

“In the face of this painful loss, our hearts go out to Madie’s family and friends.”

“Last night, approximately 3,000 students, faculty and staff gathered at the Gantcher Centre to remember Madie and to support each other in our grief, then processed by candlelight to Bello Field, where Madie had spent many hours with her teammates and friends,” the statement went on.

An online fundraiser has now been created to cover the funeral cost.

She was remembered as a loving daughter and granddaughter on the page as her family come to terms with the horrific news.

It read: “Madie Nicpon was a beautiful and brilliant daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend.

“Her contagious smile and laughter lit up every room.

“Her generosity and kindness has left a lasting impact on those around her. Please consider donating to assist the family in covering funeral and medical expenses.

“The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends, and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts.”

Tributes also poured for the athlete on social media.

“Scooter was a true friend and team-mate,” her team wrote on Instagram.

“She truly valued her relationships with her teammates and coaches.

“Her reach was far beyond our team — she was a true connector on campus and touched every single person she met.”