Two police officers are reported to have died in a road accident on the Walewale- Bolgatanga Highway.

The deceased were members of the Anti-robbery Taskforce operating on the stretch when the patrol vehicle with registration number GP246 they were driving collided with a KIA Grand Bird Bus at Lougri on Thursday.

Though no occupant was injured, the police vehicle somersaulted several times before hitting a tree.

Three other officers, who were among the team, are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Due to the critical condition, sources have revealed that plans are underway to airlift them to the Greater Accra Region for further medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has reached out to the families of the deceased officers, according to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service.

Below is the police statement:

