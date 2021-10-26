A man identified by his Facebook username as Wisdom Eke has taken to social media to celebrate his girlfriend who has eulogized him in the most unimaginable way.

His lover, Rita Ogechukwu organized an event just to present him with an award for being the most loving and caring lover.

The lady who is currently the Welfare Secretary of River State University deemed it necessary to appreciate the love of her life for having qualities that only a few men possess.

A note on the citation read, “…for your love, support, and care to me as well as your strides and contributions to my growth. Lots of love from your girlfriend.”

The man who couldn’t contain his joy took to social media to flaunt the award while penning a sweet note for his girl.

He wrote:

“I have to admit that I asked you out because I thought you were the most beautiful girl I have ever seen. I still do. But now there’s more reason to love you because I learned that you’re also the smartest, kindest, most compassionate, and most loving person in the world. You always find a way to surprise me, and you always give me reason to fall in love with you. Thank you for giving me the chance to be in your life and to love you. I’m glad your my girlfriend.

Your the best WELFARE SEC, RSU has ever produced

Thanks for the recognition…

#ekecares ..”.