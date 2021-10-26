The man of God, who is facing the law after musician Shatta Wale faked his gun attack, is certain the incident is an act of God.

Bishop Stephen Akwasi, popularly known as Jesus Ahoufe, said the incident was bound to happen because they are now very good friends.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, allegedly fabricated a story that he had been shot and receiving treatment, which turned out to be a hoax.

This was after Jesus Ahoufe had prophesied that a musician named Charles will die on October 18 just like South African reggae star, Lucky Dube who was shot on October 18, 2007.

This comment, according to Shatta Wale, made him fake his gun attack. Jesus Ahoufe was charged for causing fear and panic and remanded into prison custody for five days.

He was released and granted a ¢100,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court after pleading not guilty to the charges.

“I have been praying for Shatta Wale to be freed. We are now big friends,” he stated.

Jesus Ahoufe said the trouble he is going through is an indication that God has bigger plans for him.

“Peter and most of the disciples of Jesus Christ went through persecution and I see this as God testing me for bigger things,” he stated.

Jesus Ahoufe has pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic and will go back to the court on November 29, 2021.