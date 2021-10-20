Two persons are in the custody of the police for spreading false information in connection with the alleged gun attack on popular dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

The two are the artiste’s Public Relations Manager, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.

They were arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, on grounds of having the intention to cause fear and panic among the public.

The police say their preliminary investigations show that the widely circulated report that Shatta Wale had been shot was a “hoax” and therefore moved to effect the arrest of the two.

Meanwhile, “Shatta Wale and one other person popularly referred to as ‘Deportee’ are currently being pursued for their possible involvement and knowledge of the circulation of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.”