Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 October 20, 2021 8:19 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Adom TV News (19-10-21) LGBTQI Debate: You face banishment if found to be an LGBTQI+ - Chief of Terchire (19-10-21) Adenta Municipal Challenges: ADMA begins fixing SSNIT Flat bridge after Adom News report (19-10-21) Pediatric Care: Children ward of Eastern regional hospital in need of urgent retooling (19-10-21) Chief of Choggu in Tamale Metropolis fines four suspected gays GHC1,200 each – Adom TV (19-10-21) Road Safety: Police arrest 50 drivers for using unauthorized lamp – Adom TV News (19-10-21) LGBTQI Debate: Anbariya moslem community petitions parliament supporting anti-LGBTQI bill (19-10-21) MMDCEs Confirmation: Is NDC call for rerun, alleged brutalities probe valid? - Adom TV (19-10-21)