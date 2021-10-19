The Police have arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

After the police publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 8.59pm.

He has been arrested to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.

ALSO READ:

“As stated in previous statements, the public is advised to desist from publishing false information, capable of disturbing the peace of the country or risk being arrested and prosecuted,” the police said.

Below is a photo of the dancehall musician posing for the cameras in handcuff: