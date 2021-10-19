Reggae/dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has been arrested by officials of the Ghana Police Service.

The Service confirmed his arrest through a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 19 and assured of further “details shortly”.

This comes after the singer, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, embarked on what has now been confirmed as a prank.

Kojo Owusu Koranteng and Eric Venator, according to Police report, circulated false information with regards to Shatta Wale’s safety with the intention to cause fear and panic. They were apprehended earlier today.

The Police suspected the involvement of the ‘My Level’ hitmaker after he broke his silence following viral reports that he had been attacked and shot by unknown assailants.

“Shatta Wale and one other person popularly referred to as ‘Deportee’ are currently being pursued for their possible involvement and knowledge of the circulation of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic. No one will be spared if Police investigations point to their possible criminal culpability in this matter,” the Service assured.