The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, says one of his policies clean your frontage has come to stay and people must comply to avoid being punished by the law.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado last week launched operation clean your frontage.



Under this policy, the citizens are expected to clean and clear any gutter at their respective surroundings to ensure sanity.

This forms part of the vision of the Greater Accra Regional Minister under the theme, let’s make Accra Work.

Mr Quartey, speaking on the policy on Adom FM‘s current Affairs show, Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, warned those who default to be ready for punishment.

He listed at least a one-year imprisonment term or an equivalent fine.

“All the 29 Assemblies have passed that and it has been gazetted making it a full by-law. Everyone is expected to clean his or her frontage including gutters. The assemblies will make sure this by-law works. One will be arrested if he or she does not comply,“ he said.

The minister adds that laws on operation clean your frontage and total ban on tricycles on Ghana’s highways start from 1st February, 2022 but tricycle plying the motorway will not be allowed from November.

“The actual by-law will commence on February 1, 2022. The assemblies will spend 90 days to educate people ahead of this operation.”