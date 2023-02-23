The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GRCC) has announced plans to roll out its Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative in the Tema Metropolis as it hosts the 6th March regional celebration.

The exercise will take place from March 2 to 4, 2023.

The Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, announced this at a stakeholder meeting with all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He said the decision comes on the back of consistent calls for the operation to be replicated in Tema to facilitate neatness across the Municipality.

Mr Quartey courted the support of all stakeholders to ensure the success of the exercise.

“We would want to fully operationalise Operation Clean Your Frontage in Tema and I have seen a lot of posts on my Facebook pages where the people of Tema keep saying that they have been left out of the operation.

“So the message is that we are here in Tema and Operation Clean your Frontage is going to come from March 2 to March 4, and it is going to be massive, and we will appeal to the traditional council to assist us in appealing to residents, businesses and churches to join the exercise,” he said.

The Minister explained residents will clean their frontages themselves in accordance with the bye-law that established the initiative.

“We will not come and clean people’s frontages for them, the by-laws are clear, and the residents are expected to clean their immediate frontages and up to the middle of the streets,” he urged.

On the back of this, preparations for the 6th March celebration will see to the closure of shops to get everyone involved in cleaning their frontages.

Aside from this, there will be a football tournament at Tema New town Park among other programmes to make the celebration exciting.