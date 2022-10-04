The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has indeed began the enforcement of its most touted and campaigned clean Accra law enforcement project dubbed “Operation Clean Your Frontage”.

The operation is jointly executed with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies and other interested partners.

The core aim of the operations is to enhance enforcement of the “Operation

Clean Your Frontage” bye-law.

Interestingly, the exercise provides the opportunity for the Environmental Health Officers to take immediate action against households and businesses that have not maintained a clean frontage and sanitised environment.

In concurrent terms, warnings and compliance notices are issued instantaneously once the joint team arrived at one’s frontage and notices your surroundings are not clean.

The Environmental Health Officers also take the advantage to engage households and

businesses who have not subscribed to solid waste management service provision to do

so.

The Zoomlion team supports with technical assistance, equipment and men while the military Team carters for operations.

Addressing the Taskforce, the Coordinator, Col. Kofi Amissah Mensah (Rtd), said enough education has already gone down and the team is here to enhance the enforcement of the bye-law and nothing else.

According to him, the taskforce will deal ruthlessly with anybody who disobeys the law by making people forcefully clean their frontage, issue summons and cause arrest of culprits for misconduct.

Col. Amissah Mensah, therefore, warned that any material or property that blocks the roads will also be either destroyed or towed away. “Be prepared to clean your own environment under duress if you decide not to do it before we arrive.”

The Executive Chairman of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, assured the team that his presence and that of his staff and equipment will continue everyday for the period of three months to instill discipline in the people so as to keep the city clean.

The exercise will cover all MMDAs in Accra.