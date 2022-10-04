Two suspected thieves accused of attempting to rob a galamsey site being worked on by some Ghanaians and a Chinese national at Denkyira Nkotimso in the Central Region have been arrested and tortured.

Tried as the suspects did to explain their mission to the site, people around were unconvinced and subjected them to severe bearings.

A scuffle ensued amid beatings during which a member of the charged mob pulled a gun and shot at the legs of one of the accused who had been stripped naked.

The suspects.

Blood oozed from their mouths and other parts as a result of excessive beatings.

Kasapa FM reports that the Police in the area arrested the Chinese national and a few others.