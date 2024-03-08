A 26-year-old man, Michael Kyei, has been shot dead with four others sustaining gunshot wounds at Onyemso in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern region.

The shooting according to reports occurred in a clash involving suspected thieves and the Onyemso community watchdog.

The Zongo Chief at Kwawu Onyemso, Abdul Salam confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News.

He said the unknown thieves always steal their sheep and goats, hence the watchdog committee was set up to man the community at nght.

However, around 2am on Thursday, an unregistered vehicle whose occupants were not known in the area entered the community.

During interrogation, the suspected thieves started firing warning shots.

Unfortunately, Michael was killed in the course of the exchange with four people including a soldier, Prince Kyei was injured.

They were rushed to the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital for treatment but the soldier and one other were referred to 37 military hospital for further treatment.

Abdul-Salam added that bad people always succeed when they attack due to the absence of a police station and poor network which hampers their call to the police for help.

