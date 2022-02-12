The Nkwabeng Gozokrom watchdog committee in Sunyani Municipality on the wee hours of Thursday arrested three suspected thieves at different locations of the electoral area.

The first suspect, who gave his name as Moro, a resident of Nkwabeng, admitted to stealing plastic chairs and iron rods found in his possession.

After interrogation and subsequent pleading for forgiveness, Moro, in a viral video, also appealed to the members of the committee to help him find a job, a gesture he claimed would help him to stop his nefarious activities.

The committee seized the items and sent them back to the owners. They also held him till daybreak and made him desilt choked gutters in the vicinity for the rest of the day to serve as punishment and deterrent to others.

Abass, the second suspect, who claimed to be a butcher and a resident of Sunyani Zongo, was seen wielding a cutlass alleging to be looking for someone who had earlier snatched his mobile phone.

He was sent to the Zongo Assemblyman for confirmation of his identity and further investigation and actions.

The third suspect, who is alleged to be a Mallam, said he was on his way to get herbs for a herbal concoction. He was warned and escorted back to his base at Nana Bosoma Market in Sunyani.

Nana Brew Butler, the Assemblyman for Nkwabeng Gozokrom electoral area and the leader of the watchdog committee, in an interview with Suncity Radio in Sunyani, said the activities of criminals were gaining grounds with residents’ complaints of thefts.

And to complement the efforts of the police, he said they decided to revive the committee to protect the lives and property of the community members.

He, however, appealed to the residents to support them with logistics that will aid their patrols in the night to rid the community of criminals.

Items like torchlights, food, money, fuel, or a pickup to use at nights, he said would go a long way to help them to protect lives and property, not only in his electoral area but the whole of the Sunyani municipality.

He recounted a situation recently where the watchdog committee was able to trace and retrieve computers and other items stolen from Nyamaa Basic School in Sunyani.

The committee commended the Sunyani Municipal Police, especially the night patrol team, for their cooperation throughout the exercise.

Residents, who spoke on Suncity Morning Drive on Thursday, February 9, 2022, also commended members of the Nkwabeng Gozokrom Watchdog committee for being citizens and not spectators.

They urged them to continue to collaborate with the police to ensure the total eradication of the criminals in the community.